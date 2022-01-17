Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 16

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in an automobile.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in an automobile. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer stalled
Updates on winter storm from around the area
Kayla Smith 2pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV
W.Va. coal miner killed in mining accident

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 11
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 9
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 6
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 9