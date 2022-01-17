WVU strongly recommends fans to wear masks at Coliseum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU officials strongly recommend mask wearing for fans at all remaining events held at the WVU Coliseum this winter.

Fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks for the men’s basketball game against Baylor on Tuesday, according to a release from West Virginia University.

Officials would like to remind fans that Tuesday’s game against No. 5 Baylor has moved from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to the adjustment on an NFL Playoff game.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

