$1.8 million awarded for programming and enhancements at Ruby Amphitheater

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown was recently awarded two grants totaling $1,805,000 from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust for a summer concert series and capital improvement projects at Ruby Amphitheater.

The first grant award of $325,000 will support the 2022 Ruby Summer Concert Series. This series will provide Morgantown with unique concerts and cultural events at the Ruby Amphitheater at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

The Ruby Summer Concert Series will feature weekly free concerts on Friday nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Additional information on this year’s concert line-up will be released in the coming weeks.

“Thanks to a generous grant from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, we will be able to bring the kind of entertainment people have been waiting for at the park,” said Vincent Kitch, director of Arts & Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown. “This summer, the amphitheater will be a fun and exciting place for the community with something for everyone to enjoy.”

The second grant award from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust is $1,480,000 and will provide capital improvements at the Ruby Amphitheater including seating enhancements, lighting, and sound support and several other projects which will enhance the park and people’s experience.

“This funding will be transformational for the amphitheater and this summer will be an amazing experience for everyone at the amphitheater,” said Kitch.

