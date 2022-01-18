Charles Davis Holbrook, 81 of Cowen passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. He was born January 13, 1941 in Cowen and was the son of the late Jefferson Davis and Rebecca Jane Long Holbrook. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Randolph, Herbert, Otis, Ray, Robert and Junior; sisters, Mary, Hazel, Jean and Geraldine. Charles was a Christian by faith. He enjoyed visiting different churches in the area until his health declined and was no longer able to. He enjoyed coyote hunting, fishing, working in the woods, tinkering on electronics and also enjoyed his cat. Surviving are his sister, Marie Kramer and many nieces, nephews and many other extended family members and friends. Service will be 2 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Evangelist Larry Lovely officiating. Burial will follow at Hickman Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 1 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Adams-Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Holbrook family.

