COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional deaths reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2022, there are currently 17,239 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,561 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 38-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Roane County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 30-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, and a 54-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 96-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Tucker County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, and a 46-year old male from Hancock County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,258), Boone (237), Braxton (102), Brooke (144), Cabell (1,014), Calhoun (49), Clay (74), Doddridge (40), Fayette (551), Gilmer (54), Grant (94), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (164), Hancock (208), Hardy (115), Harrison (619), Jackson (109), Jefferson (694), Kanawha (1,887), Lewis (89), Lincoln (174), Logan (263), Marion (625), Marshall (326), Mason (144), McDowell (114), Mercer (422), Mineral (295), Mingo (168), Monongalia (999), Monroe (146), Morgan (204), Nicholas (189), Ohio (556), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (30), Preston (271), Putnam (612), Raleigh (964), Randolph (308), Ritchie (84), Roane (154), Summers (95), Taylor (135), Tucker (22), Tyler (83), Upshur (157), Wayne (352), Webster (67), Wetzel (141), Wirt (55), Wood (862), Wyoming (213). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

