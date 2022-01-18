Advertisement

Dottie Lou Moats

Dottie Lou Moats
Dottie Lou Moats(Dottie Lou Moats)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dottie Lou Moats, 84 of Grafton, passed on January 17, 2022 at the Fitzwater Assisted Living Home.

She was born in Grafton WV on March 5, 1937 daughter of the late Percy and Hattie (Boyce) Weaver.

Surviving are Dottie’s children Pamela and James Gallaher, Steven Watkins, stepchildren, Sheila and Jim Brown, Alan and Connie Moats, Tim and Pam Moats, and Ron and Pat Moats. Her grandchildren, Jason Gallaher, Jenny McCarthy, Erinn Gallaher, Cameron Gallaher, Steven Riffle, Shiloh Riffle, step grandchildren, Stephanie Wilde, Laura Brown, Christian Brown, Amy Moats, Alan Moats Jr, Sara Moats, Ryan Moats, and McKenzie Tillery. One Sister, Wilma Jean Davis. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd R Watkins who passed in 1992 and her second husband, Mason G Moats, who passed in 2020. A son, Roger Lee Watkins, and siblings, Leon Weaver, Harold Weaver, John Weaver, Charles Weaver, Percy Weaver Jr., Leroy Weaver, Fred Weaver, Esther Adams, Elizabeth Sullivan, Helen Wilson, Dorothy Honsberger, and Freda Taylor.

Dottie was a seamstress with Grafton Apparel and the Morgantown Shirt Factory. She was a member of the Haymond United Methodist Church, was a volunteer at the Haymond Community Center, and CEO of Oak Grove. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a wonderful cook.

Family and friends may call at the Donald G Ford Funeral Home, 950 George Washington Highway, Grafton, WV on Friday, January 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am with Pastor Corey Gero officiating. Burial will follow at the Haymond Cemetery.

A service of the Donald G Ford Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer stalled
Updates on winter storm from around the area
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man
Kayla Smith 2pm Cut-In | January 16, 2022
Winter storm is underway!
511 Map
Latest on road conditions in NCWV
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning in effect for NCWV

Latest News

Alexander Charles Alex
Alexander Charles Alex
Patricia Carvelli Beto
Patricia Carvelli Beto
Gary B. Miller
Gary B. Miller
Roxanne Lynn Henning Smith
Roxanne Lynn Henning Smith