Dottie Lou Moats, 84 of Grafton, passed on January 17, 2022 at the Fitzwater Assisted Living Home.

She was born in Grafton WV on March 5, 1937 daughter of the late Percy and Hattie (Boyce) Weaver.

Surviving are Dottie’s children Pamela and James Gallaher, Steven Watkins, stepchildren, Sheila and Jim Brown, Alan and Connie Moats, Tim and Pam Moats, and Ron and Pat Moats. Her grandchildren, Jason Gallaher, Jenny McCarthy, Erinn Gallaher, Cameron Gallaher, Steven Riffle, Shiloh Riffle, step grandchildren, Stephanie Wilde, Laura Brown, Christian Brown, Amy Moats, Alan Moats Jr, Sara Moats, Ryan Moats, and McKenzie Tillery. One Sister, Wilma Jean Davis. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd R Watkins who passed in 1992 and her second husband, Mason G Moats, who passed in 2020. A son, Roger Lee Watkins, and siblings, Leon Weaver, Harold Weaver, John Weaver, Charles Weaver, Percy Weaver Jr., Leroy Weaver, Fred Weaver, Esther Adams, Elizabeth Sullivan, Helen Wilson, Dorothy Honsberger, and Freda Taylor.

Dottie was a seamstress with Grafton Apparel and the Morgantown Shirt Factory. She was a member of the Haymond United Methodist Church, was a volunteer at the Haymond Community Center, and CEO of Oak Grove. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a wonderful cook.

Family and friends may call at the Donald G Ford Funeral Home, 950 George Washington Highway, Grafton, WV on Friday, January 21 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am with Pastor Corey Gero officiating. Burial will follow at the Haymond Cemetery.

A service of the Donald G Ford Funeral Home

