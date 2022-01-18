Fairmont man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he strangled a woman, causing her to be “scared” for her life.

Officers were dispatched to a Fairmont gas station at approximately 4:56 a.m. on Sunday to speak with a woman in reference to a domestic altercation that occurred, according to a criminal complaint.

The report said officers arrived on scene to find a woman that appeared to be in distress in the store.

Officers said the woman told them Jared Hawkins, 35, choked her, causing her to not be able to breathe on her own and being “scared” for her life.

The woman had visible marks and bruises around her neck that indicated an altercation had taken place, according to officers.

An employee at the gas station told officers that the woman arrived at the store to use a phone, and the worker overheard the phone conversation about Hawkins “laying her hands” on the woman, officers said.

Hawkins has been charged with strangulation and is being held on North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

