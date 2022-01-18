FSU to host WV Governor’s Honors Academy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch announced on Tuesday that Fairmont State University has been selected from a field of applicants to host the West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy in 2022 through 2024.

The non-credit program for current high school juniors is scheduled for June 25 - July 15, 2022.

GHA is a program that is designed as a unique supplement to the high school curriculum. Students are led to explore cutting-edge theories in the arts and sciences as they develop a greater understanding of how art, culture and knowledge change with time.

“We are delighted to offer these outstanding students the pre-college opportunity to live and study on a university campus,” Superintendent Burch said. “The Governor’s Honors Academy has been changing students’ lives and perspectives for nearly forty years, and we are proud to partner with Fairmont State in its latest iteration.”

Dr. Mirta Martin, president of FSU, said the university is thrilled to have been selected to host the GHA.

“Our safe, hilltop campus is the perfect place for young scholars to dip their toes into the college living experience. Through interactions with teacher mentors, students participating in the GHA will explore their areas of interest, discover new passions, and most importantly, ignite their curiosity and love for learning. Once ignited, the fire of learning burns bright, and these Academy participants will continue to grow and learn.”

GHA is provided by the State of West Virginia at no cost to the students or their families.

Applications for students, teachers and residential staff are now available on the Governor’s Schools website at govschools.wv.gov/gha.

The deadline for counties to submit applications and recommendations is March 8, 2022.

