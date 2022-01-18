Harrison Co. man arrested for allegedly making sexual contact with girl, woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was arrested early Saturday morning after officers said he made sexual contact with a teenage girl and a woman.

During a Harrison County Child Advocacy Center forensic interview, the teenage girl told them Roger Cain, 40, of Gypsy, made sexual contact with her and an adult woman, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said both the teenage girl and the woman said Cain made sexual contact with them on Dec. 10, 2021.

Cain has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

