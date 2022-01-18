Advertisement

Jackknifed truck causes traffic delays on I-79

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A jackknifed truck caused traffic delays on I-79 in Harrison County.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 127.

The flatbed truck had significant frontend damage.

No injuries were reported.

The accident had traffic backed up for several miles, and was still causing delays as of 9:30 a.m.

