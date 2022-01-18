Jackknifed truck causes traffic delays on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A jackknifed truck caused traffic delays on I-79 in Harrison County.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 127.

The flatbed truck had significant frontend damage.

No injuries were reported.

The accident had traffic backed up for several miles, and was still causing delays as of 9:30 a.m.

