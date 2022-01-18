Joseph Michael “Joe” Minard, 90, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 5, 1932 a son of the late Michael Joseph and Rose Oliverio Minard. Joe was twice married, having been preceded in death by his first wife, JeanAnn DeMeester Minard in 1964, and his second wife, Mary Contento Minard who preceded him in death on November 13, 2021. Surviving are two sons, Michael Minard and his wife Mary of Morgantown and Samuel Minard and his wife Christine of Charleston; four daughters, Michele Minard of Buckhannon, Marisa Minard Veltri of Clarksburg, Marcia Black and her husband Dave of Pittsburgh and Maria Yoakum and her husband Kenneth of Charleston; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Ann Hostutler and Husband Tom of Virginia Beach, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wives and parents, Joseph was preceded in death by one grandchild, Dominick Veltri; one brother, Anthony Peter Minard; and one sister, Constance Marra. Joe was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and later attended college at West Virginia University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He was a United States Army veteran having served stateside during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Minard was the owner and operator of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg, WV since 1955 following the sudden passing of his father. Joe served in the West Virginia Senate as a representative of the 12th district from 1990 to 1994 and from 1998 to 2013 where he later served as the Senate Clerk. Prior to that, he also served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1983 to 1990. He later filled a seat in the Harrison County Commission starting in 2016. Joe was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Columbian Club, Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, Clarksburg Lion’s Club, Clarksburg Serra Club, and the WVU Alumni Association. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made out to the St. Jude’s Children’s Charity at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Joe. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 to conclude the visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.