Joseph Rodney Jimmie Joseph Rodney Jimmie, 70, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born on October 22, 1951 the son of the late Emil “Mig” and Veronica “Sissy” Jimmie. Joe spent his career in the coal mine industry for over 50 years. He was employed at the Loveridge mine. Joe’s work was his main hobby. He also enjoyed mowing the lawn, watching football and his television shows Gold Rush and American Pickers. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Shirley Lou Jimmie; four children Jason Jimmie and his wife Tonya, Jamie Rossman, Matt Jimmie, and Justin Jimmie; one stepdaughter Kellie Scumaci and her husband Ralph; his sister Rene Wakefield and her husband Ted; six grandchildren Drew Jimmie, Evelyn Jimmie, Kelsey Jimmie, Caleb Jimmie, Simone Rossman and Zane Jimmie; one step granddaughter Taylor Scumaci and two special nieces Tammy and Marie. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 1 – 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Preston officiating. In keeping with his wishes Joe will be cremated and buried at Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carepnterandford.com

