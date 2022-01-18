Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing plenty of snow - at least 5″ to 7″ of snow in the lowlands and higher in the mountains - yesterday, this morning will be a cold one, thanks to a cold air mass sitting in the area. Therefore, we could still have patches of ice and snow on the ground, so it’s something to think about when driving. This afternoon, a high-pressure system will result in partly clear skies and light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, so it will be cold outside. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, as clouds build in from the west ahead of a weak system. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, expect some sunshine today and cold temperatures tonight. Tomorrow afternoon will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-40s. This is thanks to increased southerly winds, as a warm front lifts north of us. During the afternoon, a cold front brings a line of rain into the region. Rain chances last for a few hours, as the front moves through. During the late-evening hours, any leftover rain transitions to light snow, as temperatures drop. Not much rain or snow is expected, 0.2″ to 0.4″ of rain and 1″ to 2″ of snow at most. Still, because of cooling temperatures and the rain, slick spots are possible, so be aware of that when driving. Any leftover precipitation is gone by Thursday morning, leaving behind highs in the low-20s and lows in the single-digits. These cold temperatures will stick around for the rest of the workweek. Over the weekend, expect cloudy skies and more cold temperatures. In short, today will be chilly but partly sunny, tomorrow will be warm but rainy, with overnight light snow, and the rest of the week will be cold.

Today: A few light snow flurries this morning, but by the afternoon, they die out, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a quiet, chilly afternoon. High: 31.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds building in from the west. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-20s. Low: 23.

Wednesday: We start with cloudy, dry conditions in the morning. Then during the mid-afternoon hours, we warm up into the mid-40s, before light rain showers push into the area. These rain showers last through the afternoon and early-evening hours, before fully-transitioning to snow in the eveing and overnight hours. Not much rain or snow is expected, with about 0.2″ to 0.4″ of rain at most, and 1″ of snow in the lowlands, with 1″ to 2″ of snow in the mountains at most. Overnight, expect below-freezing temperatures, which could refreeze some roads. Overall, expect a dreary, mild day. High: 43.

Thursday: A few light snow flurries in the morning, then we dry out in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, a chilly, but quiet, afternoon. High: 26.

