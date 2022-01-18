Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we are finally fully out of the jaws of the winter storm that first entered West Virginia early Sunday afternoon. We’ve been left with lingering clouds and chilly temperatures, but winds have been slowly dying down throughout the day, so we haven’t had much of a wind chill. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, which is average for mid-January. However, we’ll also have rain pushing into the area in the afternoon, and that will linger through the night, changing over to snow around 10pm-12am. Most of the area will only see a dusting from this snow, but southern NCWV counties could see an inch or two, as well as the mountains. It won’t be nearly as much as what we just saw, but it could still cause some slick road conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Clouds will remain Thursday, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-20s. Friday morning lows will dip into the single digits, then highs will be similar to Thursday, though clouds will break a little for some peeks of sun. The weekend’s temperatures will also remain just below freezing, with more cloud cover on Sunday than Saturday. Overall, the week will be pretty dry except for tomorrow, and below average temperatures will make it difficult to get any snow to melt.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 23

Tomorrow: Afternoon rain, turning to snow showers overnight. High: 44

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 26

Friday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 25

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.