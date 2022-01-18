Kurt G. Skasik, 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday January 16, 2022 in the United Hospital Center following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Clarksburg on August 16, 1956, a son of the late Adam A. and Anne Tankelevich Skasik. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Bellotte Skasik, whom he married on December 29, 1979. Also surviving are two sons, Kurt Skasik and his wife Savana of Bridgeport and Drew Skasik and his wife Alyssa of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Julian Skasik, Graham Skasik, Patrick Skasik and Ellie Skasik; one brother, Mark Skasik and his wife Cabrini of Nutter Fort; three nephews, Adam Skasik, Matthew Bellotte and his wife Rosita and Frank Bellotte and his significant other Theresa; one niece, Mary Riley and her husband Jason; and his former sister-in-law, Terri Bellotte. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Angie and Louie Bellotte; and one brother-in-law, Frank Bellotte. Kurt was a 1975 graduate of Notre Dame High School having graduated at the top of his class. In high school he excelled in all three sports and was a member of the high school state football championship team. He was the owner and operator of Skasik’s Quality Dry Cleaners for 47 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Kurt was the Commissioner of the esteemed Coffee Club and was an avid deer hunter. He was known to make a bet or two and sit at a black jack table. He had a jovial personality, loved practical jokes, loved storytelling, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the family home. Kurt cherished his family and had a heart of gold. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

