Pathologists implement a digital imaging system at WVU Medicine

Pathologists at Ruby Memorial Hospital are among the first in the nation to go live with digital pathology technologies as part of their daily practice.
John Ozolek, M.D., WVU Medicine pathologist, reviews digital slides
John Ozolek, M.D., WVU Medicine pathologist, reviews digital slides
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pathologists at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital are among the first in the nation to go live with digital pathology technologies as part of their daily practice.

“This achievement was made possible through close collaboration between our IT team, WVU pathologists, our commercial partners, and many other University and Health System support staff,” Peter Perrotta, M.D., Pathology chair and System director of Pathology Services, said. “Through digital pathology, we will add value to our clinical services while moving our Pathology residency and other educational programs fully into the digital age.”

For more than 100 years, pathologists have examined tissue using a light microscope. In digital pathology, high-resolution images are created by scanning glass slides using sophisticated scanners designed specifically for this purpose. These images are reviewed by pathologists, who render their diagnosis without the need for a microscope. The pathologist can review these images anywhere within the WVU Medicine system and can share images with other pathologists and their clinical colleagues.

“We have been working toward this moment for quite some time and are pleased to help our pathologists take this evolutionary leap in the digital age,” Charles Barkey, assistant vice president for information technology, said. “The digital pathology system allows us to leverage our sophisticated IT capabilities to enhance pathology services that are critical to our patients.”

