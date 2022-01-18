Advertisement

Randolph Co. man arrested for allegedly setting fire to pickup truck

A Valley Head man was arrested on Monday after officers said he set fire to a pickup truck.
Brandon P. Brown
Brandon P. Brown(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head man was arrested on Monday after officers said he set fire to a pickup truck.

Officers received a call of a pickup truck that was set on fire at a home in Valley Head by Brandon P. Brown, 36, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Randolph County 911 told officers Brown was at the home taking a shower when the fire department was taking care of the fire outside.

Officers said they arrived on the scene to find Brown sitting on the porch of the home and saw the burned truck with foot tracks going from the truck towards the home.

Officers followed the foot tracks to the home, knocked on the door, and was met by Brown’s grandparents, the report says.

The criminal complaint says Brown was sitting at a table in the kitchen eating before he was detained and put in a police cruiser.

Officers said Brown’s grandparents told them Brown walked outside to his truck and came back into the home to tell his grandparents he set his truck on fire.

Brown has been charged with third-degree arson and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
511 Map
Latest on road conditions in NCWV
Tractor trailer stalled
Updates on winter storm from around the area
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Man faces multiple charges after alleged hit-and-run in Randolph Co.

Latest News

FSU to host WV Governor’s Honors Academy
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
$1.8 million awarded for programming and enhancements at Ruby Amphitheater
The closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.
West Virginia slated to receive more than $500M for bridges
West Virginia Democrats hold press briefing to discuss plan to cut taxes.
W.Va. Democrats call for cut of state’s sales tax