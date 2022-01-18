Randolph Co. man arrested for allegedly setting fire to pickup truck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head man was arrested on Monday after officers said he set fire to a pickup truck.

Officers received a call of a pickup truck that was set on fire at a home in Valley Head by Brandon P. Brown, 36, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Randolph County 911 told officers Brown was at the home taking a shower when the fire department was taking care of the fire outside.

Officers said they arrived on the scene to find Brown sitting on the porch of the home and saw the burned truck with foot tracks going from the truck towards the home.

Officers followed the foot tracks to the home, knocked on the door, and was met by Brown’s grandparents, the report says.

The criminal complaint says Brown was sitting at a table in the kitchen eating before he was detained and put in a police cruiser.

Officers said Brown’s grandparents told them Brown walked outside to his truck and came back into the home to tell his grandparents he set his truck on fire.

Brown has been charged with third-degree arson and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

