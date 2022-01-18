South Harrison boy’s basketball staying humble amid 7-0 start

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The South Harrison boy’s basketball team has played to a 7-0 start this year.

Despite the success, the team is staying humble, and maintaining the right mentality that has helped them achieve their undefeated record.

Amid cancellations due to snow and Covid-19, South Harrison has their sights set forward through any adversity they may face.

