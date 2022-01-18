Advertisement

TSA continues to detect firearms at West Virginia airports

TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21.
TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Dec. 21.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers said they stopped nine handguns at West Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2021.

This is one more than the eight caught by TSA officers in 2020.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021, a significant increase from the 3,257 detected last year and a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019.

Officials said the rate of guns caught at checkpoints nationwide came to of 10.2 firearms per million passengers in 2021.

Of the guns caught nationwide in 2021, approximately 86 percent were loaded, according to officials.

Six handguns were detected at Yeager Airport, and three were detected at Tri-State Airport in 2021.

