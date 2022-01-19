Advertisement

Bill introduced in Senate to raise minimum wage in W.Va.

Senate Bill 428 aims to raise the minimum wage in West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 428 aims to raise the minimum wage in West Virginia.

The Bill, introduced on Wednesday, would raise the minimum wage to $10.50 beginning on January 1, 2023, if passed.

West Virginia’s current minimum wage is $8.75.

Lead sponsor of Senate Bill 428 is Hannah Geffert, (D) Berkeley - 16th District.

The Bill also calls for the minimum wage to be increased each September, starting in 2024, by the rate of inflation for the twelve month period prior according to the consumer price index or its successor index for all employees.

Most recently, the bill has been referred to the Workforce Committee.

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Jared Hawkins
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
Truck crash
Flatbed truck causes traffic delays on I-79
Roger Cain
Harrison Co. man arrested for allegedly making sexual contact with girl, woman

Latest News

W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers
Over 150 soldiers and airmen from the guard are taking part in accelerated medical and hospital...
Hundreds of Soldiers being trained to support hospital staff across W.Va.
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) - The notorious gangster and feared...
US judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Whitey Bulger’s family
The W.Va. House of Delegates
House introduces Bill to ensure equal care for unvaccinated and vaccinated in W.Va. hospitals