COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 3,606 new cases reported

The West Virginia DHHR reports as of January 19, there are currently 15,906 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 19, there are currently 15,906 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,576 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old female from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 78-year old female from Jefferson County. This death occurred in December 2021.

As of Wednesday, 907 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 207 have been admitted to the ICU and 124 are on ventilators.

15 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and one pediatric patient is in the ICU.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,551 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 415 cases of Omicron have been reported.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

WV DHHR COVID-19 Overview Numbers for 1/19/2022
WV DHHR COVID-19 Overview Numbers for 1/19/2022(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,203), Boone (248), Braxton (84), Brooke (138), Cabell (995), Calhoun (40), Clay (82), Doddridge (36), Fayette (529), Gilmer (47), Grant (89), Greenbrier (300), Hampshire (148), Hancock (180), Hardy (114), Harrison (537), Jackson (77), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (1,672), Lewis (100), Lincoln (172), Logan (279), Marion (532), Marshall (320), Mason (132), McDowell (105), Mercer (444), Mineral (238), Mingo (178), Monongalia (862), Monroe (145), Morgan (139), Nicholas (205), Ohio (454), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (56), Pocahontas (43), Preston (262), Putnam (550), Raleigh (935), Randolph (260), Ritchie (71), Roane (126), Summers (83), Taylor (121), Tucker (10), Tyler (83), Upshur (144), Wayne (358), Webster (53), Wetzel (124), Wirt (50), Wood (796), Wyoming (257). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

