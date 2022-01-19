As final numbers tallied, NCWV Airport has massive rebound and posts near-record passenger totals

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When the North Central West Virginia Airport began operations in 2020, officials felt good the facility could post another record year for passengers flying out of Bridgeport. Then, the pandemic hit and 2020 saw numbers drop significantly.

In 2020, the airport had just 18,583 passengers. That total was less than half of the 2019 record year of 42,829.

Considering the entire year of 2021 saw the pandemic continue, NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock was not sure how things were going to shake out. As it turns out, things went better than he anticipated.

“Going into 2020, we were hoping to beat the record we set in 2019, but due to COVID things went in the opposite direction,” said Rock. “Our hope was to make a comeback last year, and the numbers indicate we did that.”

Although the numbers may deviate a bit, the current year-end totals stand at 36,685 passengers flying out of Bridgeport.

“That is around a 40 percent increase from the year before,” said Rock. “We’re looking to get the momentum we had in 2019 that we saw spill over into the start of 2020 going full time in 2022,” said Rock. “We’re here for the long haul and that is to serve the business and leisure traveler and do it in as hassle-free way as possible while we continue to grow.”

Rock’s optimism is not just rooted in the spike of numbers from 2020 to 2021. It is also based in the addition of a year-round, twice-weekly flight to St. Petersburg, Florida through Allegiant. Allegiant, this coming year, will offer that flight along with summer service to Myrtle Beach and Destin, Florida.

“Allegiant saw the value and it allows us to grow our catchment area,” said Rock. “Allegiant is such a big part of the puzzle.”

Allegiant’s destination flights accounted for 21,373 passengers. United Express, the daily jet flight service with two flights to Chicago and Washington, D.C., accounted for 13,477 passengers.

“Allegiant was the first thing that put us in this direction and United Express is such a great compliment,” said Rock. “We really think Tampa-St. Pete is going to drastically improve the numbers and we’re going to keep asking for longer flights to Myrtle as well. Regardless of how things shake out, even as the pandemic continues, we are confident.”

How confident?

“We have the opportunity to reach 50,000 passengers we set as a goal a few years ago and I’m confident, barring issues created by the pandemic, we’ll get there,” he said. “At the same time, I don’t want to limit it to 50,000. There are numbers beyond that within our reach.

“I said when things started turning around that 100,000 was possible and I certainly think six figures is on the horizon,” Rock continued. “There is always adversity ahead of you, but we want to meet those challenges head on and get there and even further with our numbers.”

Rock pointed to the confidence he frequently points to the community has in the local air service as the key reason to success. He also praised his staff for handling the growth.

“There is a lot going on, and not just with our passengers. There are seemingly countless projects going on right now and it is all part of the area’s economic engine,” said Rock. “Everyone here understands the responsibility to keep the engine humming on behalf of the local and regional community.”

