House introduces Bill to ensure equal care in W.Va. hospitals

House Bill 4274 aims to ensure that hospitals provide equal care to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The W.Va. House of Delegates(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 4274, introduced on Wednesday, aims to ensure that hospitals provide equal care to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that hospitals do not provide lesser treatment to unvaccinated people as opposed to vaccinated individuals.

Lead sponsor of this Bill is John Paul Hott (R) Grant - 54th District.

The latest status on this Bill is that it has been referred to the Health and Human Resources Committee.

In the Bill’s introduction, it says “It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice for a healthcare provider to provide lesser or disparate treatment to a patient based upon their vaccination status.”

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

