Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing quiet conditions last night, this afternoon will bring warmer, more active weather in our area. This comes as a cold front will push in from the west, bringing rain into the area, along with some snow at night. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light southwest winds. Thanks to southwesterly flow, temperatures will reach into the mid-40s, making today the warmest day of the week. About 5 PM, light rain moves into NCWV. This light rain lasts throughout the evening, up until about 11 PM. Then we transition to light snow, as temperatures dip into the upper-20s overnight. This light snow lasts until early-morning tomorrow, so this is an all-night event. Not much rain or snow is expected, about 0.2″ to 0.4″ inches of rain, 1″ to 2″ of snow in the lowlands and 2″ to 4″ of snow in the mountains at most. Still, that amount of snow will lead to slick road conditions, especially when combined with below-freezing temperatures. So parts of WV, including Ritchie County, are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM tonight to 7 AM tomorrow. Make sure to take it slow on the roads if you do have to travel in the morning and to have supplies in your car in case something happens. Overall, expect rain in the afternoon and snow overnight. By tomorrow afternoon, the front is gone, taking any precipitation with it. But we’re left with cloudy skies and northwesterly winds from a high-pressure system to the west of us. This same setup also brings cold air from the north into our region, resulting in highs in the mid-20s. Overall, expect a cold, dry afternoon tomorrow. These cold temperatures stick around for the rest of the week, with morning lows dipping into the single-digits at times. So you’ll want a heavy coat for the next few days. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the upper-20s, with partly sunny skies. Any clouds we see come from weak disturbances moving in, and we mostly stay dry. In short, rain and snow will come in tonight into tomorrow, tomorrow afternoon will be cold and dry, and the weekend will be chilly but calm.

Today: We start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s in the early-afternoon. Then after 4 PM, light rain pushes into NCWV, resulting in soggy conditions in some locations. This rain lasts until the late-evening hours, at about 10 PM. Not much rain is expected, about 0.2″ to 0.4″ at most. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and breezy SW winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a nice morning and a soggy evening. High: 46.

Tonight: Rain showers transition over to snow overnight, as temperatures dip below-freezing. This snow lasts throughout the overnight hours, transitioning to flurries by early-morning. We expect about 1″ to 2″ in most parts of NCWV, with some areas seeing 2″ to 3″. This, combined with cold temperatures, will result in slick road conditions in some areas. So be careful when traveling on the roads. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and light winds, along with lows in the 20s. Overall, it will be chilly, with some snow. Low: 24.

Thursday: Any leftover flurries are gone by late-morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and light NNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, so overall, expect a cold but calm afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single digits. High: 27.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light northerly winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s, with lows in the single digits overnight. In short, another cold, calm afternoon. High: 25.

