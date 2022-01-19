Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy hump day! Today’s rain took a little longer to get here than we first expected, entering the region in the late afternoon. Those rain showers will continue tonight, transitioning over to snow around midnight. The snow will mostly be out by 9am, barring lingering flurries. Accumulations across our area are looking to be about 1-3 inches, so not as much as we had at the beginning of the week. Today’s warmer temperatures allowed for a good portion of snow from that winter storm to melt, but with that melting combined with rain, roads will be freezing overnight. With snow accumulation on top of that ice, road conditions Thursday morning will be very slick and hazardous, so drive with extra caution. Due to these icy and snowy conditions, most of our area is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook by the NWS, with Ritchie County and others to our west under a Winter Weather Advisory. Thursday’s high temperatures of upper 20s will be reached around sunrise, then will drop a few degrees throughout the day. This is due to Arctic air being ushered into our region. The cold, well-below-average temperatures will be lasting through next week, so you’ll want to keep your gloves and heavy coat handy. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings could dip down into the single digits. Highs throughout the weekend will struggle to reach 30 degrees. As for sky conditions, we won’t be seeing much precipitation beyond tomorrow morning, since this cold air mass is also a dry one. Friday will be partly cloudy, giving way to a mostly sunny day on Saturday. Cloudy conditions return for Sunday, but break a little for some peeks of sun on Monday.

Tonight: Rain turning to snow, causing a slick morning commute. Low: 28↓

Tomorrow: Cloudy and decreasing temperatures. High: 24

Friday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold. High: 25

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 29

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.