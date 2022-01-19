Monongalia County employees could need booster to be considered fully vaccinated

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commission planned to discuss changing the COVID-19 vaccination policy to correlate with new CDC guidelines.

Previously according to CDC guidelines, being fully vaccinated meant having had two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson. However, getting a booster shot was required to receive fully vaccinated status.

President of the Monongalia County Commission Tom Bloom said they needed to set an example.

“We need to do this. One of the ways to do this is to show that our county employees are doing it. So others will also do it,” he explained.

Bloom added that the case numbers in the county had risen at what he said was an alarming rate.

The idea to change the policy came to light as some police officers that had not gotten their booster shot contracted COVID-19.

Bloom said this new policy would hold employees accountable.

If a staff member was fully vaccinated and contracted the virus. They would be able to take administrative leave for their quarantine. If they were not fully vaccinated when they contracted it. They would be required to use personal time or sick days for this quarantine period.

If these changes passed, employees would be asked to notify their supervisor when they had been fully vaccinated. Then the information could be documented.

