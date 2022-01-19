Advertisement

Mountaineers drop first home contest to No. 5 Baylor

Malik Curry leads WVU with 19 points in 77-68 loss to Bears
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU hoped to keep the home win streak alive against No. 5 Baylor, but the Bears’ determination to end their two-game Big 12 skid prevailed.

The Mountaineers had their moments of energy, going up 5-0 early, producing a 14-0 scoring run mid-first half and rallying to a brief lead early in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Baylor. The Bears defeated WVU, snapping its undefeated record at home, 77-68.

LJ Cryer led the Bears with 25 points; Matthew Mayer, Adam Flagler and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua all scored in double digits.

Malik Curry led the Mountaineers with 19 points; Taz Sherman 18 points, Sean McNeil 17 points.

