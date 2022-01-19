Person injured after train and vehicle collide

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 10th Street.

CSX was notified about the incident, dispatchers say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

