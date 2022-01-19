Advertisement

Person injured after train and vehicle collide

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in...
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided in Dunbar, West Virginia.(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train and vehicle collided, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 10th Street.

CSX was notified about the incident, dispatchers say.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Jared Hawkins
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
Truck crash
Flatbed truck causes traffic delays on I-79
Hargraves/Tattoo (MCSO)
Authorities ask for help locating missing Cheat Lake man

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. Lawmakers in West...
West Virginia lawmakers introduce 15-week abortion ban
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - Elimination Dinner
Monongalia County employees could need booster to be considered fully vaccinated
Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2022