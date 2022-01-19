Preston County woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said she admitted to working with others to fabricate injuries from a vehicle accident and file false insurance claims.

Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Miller admitted to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims.

The crime occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties, according to Ihlenfeld.

Miller faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated the crime.

