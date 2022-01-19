United Way Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - Elimination Dinner

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties planned to host a dinner in February.

The Annual Elimination Dinner was to take place on February 18th, at Stonewall Resort, in Roanoke, West Virginia.

According to Beckie Sias, of United Way, the dinner’s theme, for this year, would be a royal evening.

“Our theme this year is a royal evening,” she said, “so our guests can come dressed as their favorite kings and queens, or they can come casually.”

She also explained that there would be a drawing contest and that the organization would crown winners at the dinner.

The grand prize was $1,000, but there were also other draw prizes and silent auctions that would be at this event.

According to Beckie, funds collected from this event would be used to fund agencies that work with the organization.

“We raise the money to support the 18 agencies we have in Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur counties,” she explained.

Tickets would be at $40 and could be purchased online.

Those who wanted to learn more about the dinner could call 304-517-0594, email unitedwayglu@gmail.com, or go online at lcunitedway.net.

