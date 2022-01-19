Advertisement

Upshur Co. man in custody after allegedly escaping from home confinement

Anthony Gregory
Anthony Gregory(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man was arrested on Tuesday after officers said he escaped from home confinement in April 2021.

Anthony Gregory, 40, of Adrian, unlawfully escaped from home confinement custody on April 26, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said Gregory left without permission by cutting off his bracelet and locking it in his home.

The report says Gregory was placed on home confinement on March 23, 2021 for driving on a suspended license 3rd offense as a condition of bond.

Gregory has been charged with escape from custody and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

