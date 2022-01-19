W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in the Kanawha County Circuit Court by public school parents to challenge the state’s private school voucher law.

West Virginia’s voucher law, House Bill 2013, was enacted earlier this year to create an Education Savings Account voucher program called the Hope Scholarship. It is slated to begin accepting applications in March.

The suit says the Bill redirects public funds to private accounts controlled by ESA voucher recipients, which can be used to pay for private school tuition.

The ESA vouchers are open to all students attending public school or entering kindergarten, growing over time to subsidize the private education of all private and homeschooled students, according to the suit, meaning it will be used by students who do not need any subsidies at the expense of students in the state’s public schools.

The program is projected to cost over $100 million each year from the state treasury when fully operational.

“The money that would be spent on the voucher program should go to our severely underfunded public schools,” said plaintiff Travis Beaver, parent of two children in West Virginia public schools. “The money taken out of our schools will mean less special needs funding, less for gifted programs and robotics, fewer teachers and academic resources. We already lack funds, and that’s impacting my children and every child in our schools.”

In addition to diverting funding critically needed by public schools, the voucher law contains no education quality standards and virtually no accountability to the public about how public funds will be used, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, Beaver v. Moore, says that HB 2013 violates the explicit language of the Education Article of the West Virginia Constitution in several ways.

The lawsuit starts by saying the Legislature can only provide for a system of free public schools and cannot support a separate system of private and home schooling, nor can the Legislature take any action that undermines its duty to provide public education by diverting public funds to private education.

The lawsuit also says that under the West Virginia Constitution, the Legislature can only reduce funds available for public education for a compelling, narrowly tailored purpose.

The voucher law satisfies neither criterion because the state has absolutely no interest in funding private schools, and the voucher program is extremely broad, with very limited criteria restricting eligibility, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further says the voucher law violates the state constitution’s presumption against laws that treat people differently, called “special laws,” because it excludes voucher students from critical antidiscrimination protections afforded public school students.

“Vouchers have been proven to harm educational outcomes, exacerbate segregation, promote discrimination, and divert critical resources away from public schools,” said Tamerlin Godley, a partner at the law firm Paul Hastings LLP and lead attorney in the case. “West Virginia’s voucher law is one of the most pernicious we’ve seen.”

“We will not stand by as West Virginia officials, who should be prioritizing the public schools that are open to all and serve the vast majority of students, turn instead to funding vouchers,” said PFPS Director Jessica Levin, a senior attorney at Education Law Center. “We are honored to represent the families challenging this law and support the many West Virginians fighting for their public schools.”

