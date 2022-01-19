WVU set to distribute emergency grants for spring semester

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will continue distributing previously announced emergency grants to students using funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act authorized by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III for the spring 2022 semester.

Officials said degree-seeking students on all WVU campuses who are attending spring classes at least half-time and have a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file by Jan. 26 will be automatically considered for a Spring 2022 ARPA Emergency Grant.

Graduate and professional students who meet the outlined criteria will also be considered, according to officials. Eligible international students will be contacted by the Office of Global Affairs with instructions on how to apply for consideration.

Students whose financial situation has been drastically changed since 2019, the tax year reported on the 2021-2022 FAFSA, may submit a Family Contribution Appeal.

FCAs must be submitted by Jan. 26 for priority consideration.

Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC of zero may receive a spring emergency grant of $1,500.

Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC greater than zero may receive a spring emergency grant of $1,000.

Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of zero to $10,000 may receive a spring emergency grant of $750.

Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of $10,001 to $20,000 may receive a spring emergency grant of $500.

Non-Pell recipients with an EFC greater than $20,000 will not be considered for the grant at this time.

Officials said students who have not yet submitted a 2021-22 FAFSA may do so no later Jan. 26.

