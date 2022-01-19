Advertisement

Young dirt track racer stands out from competition

Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.
Bryson Long has been racing for about two years and already has 14 first place wins.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) - We have a pretty talented dirt track racer in our area and he’s proven talent knows no boundaries…not even age.

Bryson Long is only six years old but he’s already got 14 first place wins, 13 second place wins, and three third place wins under his belt. On top of that, he sometimes races older than his age group.

Bryson’s dedication lives up to his talent too. Every week he competes in multiple races, sometimes racking up five competitions.

His races can take him anywhere from Ohio to West Virginia to Kentucky.

Bryson’s been racing since he was five. He says his granddad is who inspired him to start. Bryson’s granddad’s not only a former racer himself…he’s also built race cars.

Bryson’s dad says, when Bryson started racing, they had no idea it would take off like this.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers
Anthony Gregory
Upshur Co. man in custody after allegedly escaping from home confinement
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House

Latest News

WV bill to undo school mask mandates
Lawmakers advance bill to undo school mask mandates
WV bill to undo school mask mandates
Lawmakers advance bill to undo school mask mandates
WV broadband
WV broadband
WV voucher law
WV voucher law
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Night Forecast | January 19, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Night Forecast | January 19, 2022