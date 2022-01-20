AG’s disability fraud unit saves over $30 million

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership generated nearly $6 million in savings during the most recent year.

This is a marked rebound from coronavirus shutdowns that impacted investigations over the last two years, according to Morrisey.

Morrisey said the partnership generated $5,854,619 in projected savings for the state and federal governments from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021.

Total savings now exceed $30,495,071 since the partnership’s inception in West Virginia, Morrisey said.

“We continue our work to root out fraud in order to yield significant savings for the Mountain State,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Disability fraud is particularly disturbing. It takes from those who are unable to provide for themselves and jeopardizes the stability of Social Security. We must keep up our fight to protect those who legitimately rely upon such assistance.”

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims. It investigates beneficiaries, claimants and any third parties who facilitate fraud.

The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction. In turn, this generates significant savings for taxpayers.

The Attorney General’s Office joined the program in December 2015, making it a first-of-its-kind unit for West Virginia.

Morrisey said members of the public should report suspected disability fraud to the Social Security Fraud Hotline at https://oig.ssa.gov/report; send U.S. Mail to PO Box 17785, Baltimore, MD 21235; fax (410) 597-0118; or call (800) 269-0271 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

