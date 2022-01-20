Bill introduced by House that would allow prescription of certain drugs to treat COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, HB 4309 would allow a physician, physician assistant, or advanced practice registered nurse with prescriptive authority to prescribe or administer the anti-malarial drugs for COVID-19.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by Guy Ward from Marion County.

Legislators said the purpose of this bill is to authorize physicians and pharmacists to fill and dispense prescriptions for the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, or the drug ivermectin for off-label use as a therapeutic drug to provide a prophylaxis for an outpatient (at-home) or an inpatient (hospital) with COVID-19.

The bill also provides a fine for refusal to fill prescription and that pharmacists are not liable for adverse reactions from the prescription.

Delegate Ward said in a release that more and more evidence is coming forth to prove that these drugs are effective against COVID-19.

According to Delegate Ward, “Many healthcare professionals are reluctant to prescribe it because of the negativity about these drugs coming from the mainstream national media.”

Co-sponsors include Pat McGeehan from Hancock County, Margitta Mazzocchi from Logan County, Laura Kimble from Harrison County, Tom Fast from Fayette County, Todd Longanacre from Greenbrier, Josh Booth from Wayne County, Terry Sypolt from Preston County, Buck Jennings from Preston County, Trent Barnhart from Pleasants County, and Chris Phillips from Barbour County.

The legislation has been sent to the House Health and Human Resources.

