Bill to provide tax credit to W.Va. nurses introduced by Senate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 447 would create a $5,000 tax credit for West Virginia nurses, if passed.

The Bill comes one month after Gov. Justice announced a new $48 million program to recruit, educate, and retain nurses in the Mountain State.

The legislation was introduced by Senator Caputo (D), who represents Marion County in the 13th District.

It has been referred to the Senate Health and Human Resource Committee.

In the legislation’s introduction article, the Legislature “finds that it is an important public policy to encourage participation in nursing by providing tax credits for those who provide vital service to their community in the field of nursing.”

You can view the Bill’s introduction here.

