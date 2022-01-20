Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Brody Davis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Morgantown Mohigans, any given day could be anyone’s day.

Last Friday against crosstown rival University, it was junior Brody Davis’s day. Davis scored 17 points, a team-high, and couldn’t seem to miss from three.

Davis said it felt great for it to be “his day,” but the way the team works allows for them to have success like that throughout the season.

The Mohigans are 6-3 heading into the second half of their season.

