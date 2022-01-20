COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 additional deaths, 5,453 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2022, there are currently 15,687 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,590 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Braxton County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 47-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, and a 66-year old male from Putnam County.

As of Thursday, 952 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 216 have been admitted to the ICU and 131 are on ventilators.

12 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and one pediatric patient is in the ICU.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,553 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 602 cases of Omicron have been reported.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,186), Boone (268), Braxton (80), Brooke (164), Cabell (934), Calhoun (36), Clay (76), Doddridge (36), Fayette (517), Gilmer (37), Grant (91), Greenbrier (286), Hampshire (167), Hancock (191), Hardy (125), Harrison (532), Jackson (79), Jefferson (536), Kanawha (1,565), Lewis (110), Lincoln (162), Logan (325), Marion (498), Marshall (338), Mason (123), McDowell (104), Mercer (478), Mineral (243), Mingo (222), Monongalia (848), Monroe (133), Morgan (136), Nicholas (223), Ohio (402), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (57), Pocahontas (48), Preston (217), Putnam (546), Raleigh (935), Randolph (289), Ritchie (52), Roane (117), Summers (77), Taylor (109), Tucker (16), Tyler (89), Upshur (159), Wayne (371), Webster (35), Wetzel (128), Wirt (54), Wood (663), Wyoming (328). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

