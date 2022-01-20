Former Mountaineer Gondrezick waived by Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTV) - Former WVU standout Kysre Gondrezick was waived by the Indiana Fever, the organization announced Thursday.

Gondrezick took a break from basketball after the WNBA Olympic Break, citing personal reasons.

Gondrezick averaged 1.9 points per game as a member of the Fever, playing in 19 contests. She marks the second Fever first round selection to be waived after 2020 No. 3 Lauren Cox.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.