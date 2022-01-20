Former Mountaineer Gondrezick waived by Indiana Fever
Averaged 1.9 points per game through 19 games
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WDTV) - Former WVU standout Kysre Gondrezick was waived by the Indiana Fever, the organization announced Thursday.
Gondrezick took a break from basketball after the WNBA Olympic Break, citing personal reasons.
Gondrezick averaged 1.9 points per game as a member of the Fever, playing in 19 contests. She marks the second Fever first round selection to be waived after 2020 No. 3 Lauren Cox.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.