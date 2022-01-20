Harry Joseph Cathell, 77, of Grafton, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Grafton on August 22, 1944 a son of the late Stewart Andrew and Opal Gwendolyn Muller Cathell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dina Mae Kisner Cathell, who passed away on June 16, 2015. Harry is survived by his daughter, Johnna Shahan and her husband Gregory of Grafton; his son, Stacey Cathell of Morgantown; and his daughter, Jennifer Sinclair and her husband Joe of Charleston; his grandchildren, Lawrence Michael Shahan; Joseph Matthew Shahan and wife Alyssa; Gregory Nathaniel Shahan and wife Lauren; Jacob Wyatt Shahan and wife Hayley; Garrett Andrew Cathell; Elizabeth Kay Cathell; Jackson Ryan Sinclair; and John Abram Sinclair; his great-grandchildren, Colton Shahan; Kynslee Shahan; Cohen Shahan; Jonas Shahan; Athan Shahan; Avery Shahan; and Gavin Doll; he is also survived by his sisters, Gaye Neil Peters and husband Carrol Wayne; Sharon Rose Wright; and Janice Marie Cathell Mayle; as well as his sister-in-law, Beverly Cathell. In addition to his parents and wife, Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Gary, and Randy Cathell. Harry was a service representative for J.H. Fletcher Mine Equipment Company where his job took him to all corners of the earth. He loved to travel and particularly enjoyed his time in South Africa. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Harry was always willing to lend a helping hand and he loved to take care of everyone. To many children, he was known as “Pap” or “Uncle Harry” whether related to them or not. The family will receive friends at Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Saturday from 3-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 12:00pm. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

