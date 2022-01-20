Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, a cold front started pushing rain into our area, with that rain transitioning to snow overnight. This morning, we’ll see some accumulating snow, of around 1″ to 2″ by late-morning. This, combined with the cold temperatures, could lead to slick roads in some areas. So you’ll want to take extra precautions when driving. By late-morning, any leftover snowfall is gone, leaving cloud skies and light northerly winds. These conditions will keep temperatures in the mid-20s. Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy and dry. Winds will be light, and an Arctic air mass will cause temperatures to drop into the single digits in some areas. Overall, this afternoon and evening will be dry but cold. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system, north of our area, will continue bringing dry conditions to WV. Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-20s. Overall, tomorrow afternoon will be cold, so keep a heavy coat near you. Over the weekend, temperatures stay in the upper-20s, with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front brings light snow on Sunday evening, but not much snow is expected. Early next week, another cold front brings more snow and rain/snow mix to WV. Not much snow is expected, but still, we’ll be watching carefully to see what happens. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s through the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be cold, the weekend will be partly cloudy, and the first half of next week, barring some snow on Tuesday, will also be quiet.

Today: Light snow across NCWV this morning, with about 1″ to 2″ of accumulation at most. By late-morning, the snow tapers off, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the low-30s this morning and afternoon. During the mid-evening hours, temperatures drop into the 20s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. Overall, expect snow this morning and dropping temperatures this afternoon. High: 33.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-teens, with wind chills in the single digits, and possibly lower. Overall, expect a calm, but very cold, night. Low: 11.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies transition to mostly sunny and clear. Winds will come from the north and northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overnight, we drop into the single digits again. In short, it will be another quiet, but cold afternoon. High: 24.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light and coming from the SW, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 31.

