Advertisement

Joyce Elaine Marshall

Joyce Elaine Marshall
Joyce Elaine Marshall(Picasa | Joyce Elaine Marshall)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joyce Elaine Marshall, 69, of West Milford was Blessed to move to Heaven to be with her son, Benjamin and his wife Erin, whom she dearly loved and missed, on January 20, 2022 at home after years of various illnesses. She was born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg, WV on July 17, 1952, the daughter of Cora Annamae Williams and the late Herbert McCartney. On December 5, 1969, she married Jack Marshall, who survives, and they just celebrated 52 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons, Scott (Kristy) Marshall of Bridgeport and Jeffrey (Heather) Marshall of West Milford; and her grandchildren, Olivia, Austin, Alexis, Riley, Amelia and Levi Marshall. She is also survived by siblings, David (Colleen) McCartney  of Marion, OH, Anita (Steve) Robinson of Dola, Janet Wentz of Clarksburg; niece, Lori (Michael) Kingston; nephews, Michael (Misty) San Julian, Patrick (Janie) San Julian, Shawn (Ashley) San Julian, David E. McCartney, Timothy (Misty) Rapking, Jeremy (Christie) Wentz and Joey Robinson; two special cousins, Diane Rollins of Clarksburg and Nancy Perkins of Buchannon, VA, and her good friend, Teresa Paugh of Kincheloe, WV. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Benjamin and his wife Erin; her sister, Marsha San Julian; her father; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Joyce attended Victory High School and graduated from South Harrison High School in 1970.  She worked several places after graduation until their children came along, and then she devoted herself exclusively to being the loving mother and eventually grandmommy she is. She loved spending time traveling with Jack to various areas of the U.S. that his job required, especially visiting their friends and learning the Cajun culture in Lafayette, LA as well as Houston, Galveston and Keyma, TX. Joyce loved family gatherings and vacation in the Ohio Amish Country, Canaan Valley and each spring at Myrtle Beach, and spending time spoiling all the family members, especially the grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, Joyce will be cremated.  A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Nutter begins recovery after tragic accident.
Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow
W.Va. sued by public school parents to stop vouchers
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
The West Virginia House of Delegates meets for a floor session.
Bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time introduced in House
Anthony Gregory
Upshur Co. man in custody after allegedly escaping from home confinement

Latest News

Harry Joseph Cathell
Harry Joseph Cathell
Kurt G. Skasik
Kurt G. Skasik
Joseph Rodney Jimmie
Joseph Rodney Jimmie
Joseph Michael “Joe” Minard
Joseph Michael “Joe” Minard