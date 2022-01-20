Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | January 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight, we received about 0.5-2″ of snow across our area, causing a messy morning commute. Snow showers have lingered into the afternoon, and may continue for a little longer, but we won’t be seeing any more accumulation from them. Tonight, temperatures dip into the low teens and single digits, but wind chills will have the entire area feeling like the single digits, or below zero for the mountains. The National Weather Service has the eastern portions of Tucker and Randolph Counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning, meaning wind chills there could feel as low as -15 degrees. The risk of hypothermia is increased with temperatures that low, so be sure to dress appropriately while outside tomorrow morning. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid-20s, but skies will be clear by afternoon, giving us plenty of sun. Temperatures again drop to the single digits for Saturday morning, but then rise to just below freezing temperatures by the afternoon. Coupled with more mostly sunny skies, Saturday will overall be a nice winter day. Sunday’s high temperatures are similar to Saturday’s, but clouds increase and the possibility of a light snow shower comes in the evening. Monday and Tuesday we finally reach above freezing temperatures, with highs jumping to the upper 30s. Monday will be mostly cloudy, and Tuesday it is likely we will see our next round of rain. The precipitation may come as a wintry mix, but we’re a little too far out to be able to pinpoint the exact precipitation type. High temperatures return to the 20s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but we will remain dry those days.

Tonight: Snow showers lingering through the evening. Low: 9

Tomorrow: Clouds breaking in the AM giving way to a sunny afternoon. High: 25

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: 30

Sunday: AM clouds giving way to possible snow showers in the evening. High: 30

