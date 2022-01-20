Advertisement

Local school awarded 2nd place in statewide PSA contest

A local school was awarded 2nd place in a statewide PSA contest about an underage drinking prevention program.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local school was awarded 2nd place in a statewide PSA contest about an underage drinking prevention program.

Approximately 325 students from 30 different high schools and middle schools across the state submitted 47 video entries for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s 9th Annual NO School Spirits PSA contest.

The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking by allowing students to create videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption, such as drinking and driving, alcohol poisoning, and poor academic and athletic performance.

Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “Engaging our youth in a program to prevent underage drinking can be an effective way to save our lives.”

The following are the winners of this year’s PSA contest:

  • 1st Place: Clay County High School - $5,000
  • 2nd Place: Lewis County High School - $2,500
  • 3rd Place: Shady Springs High School - $1,000
  • 4th Place: Tolsia High School - $750
  • 5th Place: Tyler Consolidated High School - $750

