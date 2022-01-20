Local school awarded 2nd place in statewide PSA contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local school was awarded 2nd place in a statewide PSA contest about an underage drinking prevention program.

Approximately 325 students from 30 different high schools and middle schools across the state submitted 47 video entries for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s 9th Annual NO School Spirits PSA contest.

The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking by allowing students to create videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption, such as drinking and driving, alcohol poisoning, and poor academic and athletic performance.

Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “Engaging our youth in a program to prevent underage drinking can be an effective way to save our lives.”

The following are the winners of this year’s PSA contest:

1st Place: Clay County High School - $5,000

2nd Place: Lewis County High School - $2,500

3rd Place: Shady Springs High School - $1,000

4th Place: Tolsia High School - $750

5th Place: Tyler Consolidated High School - $750

