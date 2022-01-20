Advertisement

Man arrested for selling drugs to undercover officer near school

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars Thursday after officers say he sold drugs to an undercover agent within the vicinity of a school Wednesday.

According to officers, agents completed a controlled purchase of fentanyl in pressed pill form from Michael Jenkins, 23, of Ironton.

Officers believe this is the same style and type of pressed pill that has been related to overdoses in the city and the country.

After the purchase, officers from the Ironton Police Department immediately performed a traffic stop and arrested Jenkins.

The Ironton Police Department says it was assisted by agents from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

The Ironton drug unit has an ongoing investigation into Jenkins that has lasted several months for trafficking fentanyl that will be presented to a Grand Jury soon.

Jenkins was charged with one count trafficking in a fentanyl related compound within the vicinity of a school and one count tampering with evidence.

Jenkins is currently in Lawrence County Jail.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, the police department is asking you call the drug tip line at 740-534-5830.

