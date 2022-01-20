Preston Co. man arrested for allegedly hiring person to burn vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he hired a person to burn a vehicle.

An unnamed person met with officers at the Preston County Prosecutor’s Office on December 22, 2021 to give information regarding a planned arson, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the person told officers Glenn Casteel, 60, of Kingwood, planned to pay someone $500 to burn a vehicle in August of 2021.

The person told officers who made a Molotov cocktail intended to burn the vehicle, and that person was given fuel by Casteel that would “catch fast and burn long,” the criminal complaint said.

Casteel allegedly contacted the person who made the Molotov cocktail about burning the vehicle after that person allegedly cut the soft top of the vehicle around Easter of 2021 for $200.

Officers said the person was arrested in the days following the Molotov cocktail being thrown and was never paid or contacted by Casteel after this.

Casteel has been charged with possession of an incendiary device, conspiracy, third-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, conspiracy, and being an accessory.

Casteel is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $285,000 bond.

