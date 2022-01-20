Preston County man has two broken legs after being hit by a snowplow

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was in the hospital after being hit by a snowplow on January 17.

On Monday, Daniel Nutter was outside his home in Aurora shoveling snow out of his walkway and driveway when his life spun around.

He was crossing the street after dumping out some excess snow into a bank when his life spun around.

“I was doing that, and I was heading back. The truck came, and I didn’t see it, and that’s when it all happened,” Nutter explained.

The plow truck hit him, and he whirled around underneath. Eventually, he ended up on the ground with his legs twisted around. Nutter said he waited roughly 47 minutes for an ambulance.

“I’m just laying there in the road, and I’m asking them for a cigarette at this point because I thought I’m done. I’m pretty sure my head is going to bleed out on the side of the road, is what I thought,” he added.

Nutter says people on the scene got him wrapped up in blankets and coats and helped him out in whatever way they could.

Nutter eventually ended up at Ruby Memorial, where he discovered he had two broken legs.

When asked about how he felt about the driver after the accident. This was what he said, “Of course, he could have done things differently. But he has also went out of his way. He’s contacted me. He’s apologized. He’s checked up on me. He’s went and actually plowed our driveway.”

Nutter said that the community, in general, had been helpful to his family as they only moved to Aurora a week ago. Nutter added he had a long road left to recovery but was grateful to be on that journey.

