Rain transitioning to snow will cause a hazardous Thursday morning commute

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a large winter storm hit West Virginia earlier this week, more snow can be expected overnight Wednesday.

Rain has already begun across the area, and as we approach midnight, this rain will switch over to snow as temperatures fall below freezing.

Temperatures today reached the mid-40s, allowing for a lot of our previous snow to melt and runoff into the streets. The rain will further saturate the roads.

As temperatures drop, this moisture on the roads will begin to freeze. Then, snow will top the sheets of ice.

Across north-central West Virginia, anywhere from 1-3″ of snow is expected to fall overnight, with accumulations mostly ending by 8am.

While this is less accumulation than was seen earlier in the week, the mixture of snow and ice is particularly dangerous for driving conditions. The timing of the snow is also less than ideal for morning commuting.

Temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day Thursday, so any untreated roads will remain hazardous beyond the morning.

Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution tomorrow, especially in the morning.

