Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he broke into a home and stole a Gibson guitar valued at thousands of dollars.

Officers received a call on Nov. 16, 2021 about a home in Weston with a broken window, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers went to the home with the homeowner, who said one of the items missing was a 1962 ES125 Gibson Guitar, a unique guitar determined to be worth $2,500.

Officers said they contacted local pawn shops in an attempt to find out if anyone had pawned a similar guitar, but none of the pawn shops had received one.

On Nov. 29, officers contacted an Upshur County pawn shop that confirmed to officers that Cody Hinkle, 28, of Buckhannon, sold the guitar to the pawn shop for $50 on Nov. 15, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said the homeowner went to the pawn shop to confirm ownership of the guitar and to purchase the guitar back off of the pawn shop for $50.

Hinkle has been charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

